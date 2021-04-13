CIRCLEVILLE — The Circleville Police Department has hired another new officer.
Ashton Salyers was sworn in Tuesday morning by Circleville Safety Director Tony Chamberlain.
Salyers is originally from Whitehall and graduated from Pickerington Central High School in 2016. He attended Marietta College where he was a baseball pitcher before an injury ended his career. He then enrolled at Columbus State Community College where he earned his criminal justice degree.
Salyers pointed to his father, who retired recently from Whitehall after 30 years, when giving credit to the reason he wanted to become a police officer. He also has an older brother who works for the Cincinnati Police Department.
“Growing up with that every day, hearing his stories intrigued me a lot,” he said. “He started an organization in 2001, Get Behind the Badge, and he was volunteering to help families of first responders who were hurt or killed in the line of duty.”
Salyers said he’s heard about the Pumpkin Show and he’s known Sgt. Phil Roar since he was a kid and he was a factor in accepting the job.
Salyers said he likes being proactive and moving during the work day, which is another reason he wanted to become a police officer.
“I can’t sit behind a desk,” he said. “It’s a great experience to be out in the community and talk to people on a day-to-day basis.”
Both Circleville Mayor Don McIlroy and Chamberlain welcomed Salyers and his family to the city following the swearing in.
“We have a lot of great guys here in the department and he will be very successful here,” McIlroy said.