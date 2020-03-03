CIRCLEVILLE — The Circleville Police Department has hired another officer, bringing staffing to 14 officers not including the administration.
Eric Nicholson is that newest officer. Tony Chamberlain, safety director, swore in Nicholson Monday morning at the city administration building in Circleville.
Nicholson is a Teays Valley graduate and has previously lived in Pickaway County. He comes from the Richwood Police Department where he was a K9 handler. Richwood is located in Union County with a population of about 2,200.
“We moved up to Delaware in the late 1990s and we’ve been up there ever since,” he said.
Nicholson said he decided to take the job in Circleville to join a bigger department and be a little closer to home.
“I was looking for new opportunities and being close to home kind of appealed to me,” he said. “We made the decision and the city put me through all the paces and still wanted me.”
Nicholson said he likes being an officer because of the work. He’s had other jobs including operating heavy equipment and being a truck driver.
“It’s something that I really enjoy doing,” Nicholson noted.
Chamberlain said Nicholson is the type of officer the department is looking for.
“He’s got a significant amount of law enforcement experience and he has that local tie,” Chamberlain said. “All-in-all he’s another great hire for us and he’s one we can get on the road and have be productive in a short amount of time.”
Nicholson said he’s got some experience working Circleville’s streets as during last Pumpkin Show he was one of the officers brought in from outside the department to help secure the festival.
“They sent out a notice saying they were looking for people that week and I was already on vacation and going to be here so I thought I might as well be paid to be here,” he added.
“I did a 16-hour shift here and it didn’t seem too bad. You take what you get sometimes. That’s what I like about law enforcement is that not every day is going to be the same and not knowing what to expect.”
Chamberlain said that experience is something that gave the city an opportunity to gather some mutual experience.
“I think that was his first introduction to everyone here, seeing the department and how it operated,” Chamberlain commented. “It’s good to see him here.”
Nicholson is married with three children, the youngest of which is a dispatcher in Marysville.