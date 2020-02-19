CIRCLEVILLE — The Circleville Police Department has hired its third new officer of 2020 another hire from the Ross County Sheriff’s Office.
Ryan Mays, the new hire, is a 28-year-old, 2010 Logan Elm High School graduate and originally from Pickaway County. He started his law enforcement career at the Ross County Sheriff’s Office in 2014.
“I’ve been out of Circleville for about 10 to 15 years so it’ll be a lot to reacquaint myself with and to adjust to,” Mays said.
Mays wanted to become a law enforcement officer to help people.
“I wanted to try to help people and if I can help one person out of 100 people then it’s all worth it,” he stated. “I’m thankful for the opportunity to be a police officer in this great City of Circleville.”
Mays has experience with the Ross County Rodeo and that would be good preparation for what the department goes through in Circleville with the Pumpkin Show.
“I’m sure it won’t be too much of a difference,” he said. “It was insane down there for that.”
Circleville Police Chief Shawn Baer said Mays is an example of the officer that they’re looking for, someone who wants to do more than just policing.
“We liked that he wanted to be more than a police officer and that he wanted to be part of the community,” Baer said. “He wanted to try to come up with new and innovative things to do here. That’s what we’re looking for.”
Baer feels the department can offer more service to the community and they owe it to the citizens after their support of the levy during the November election.
“They supported us and we need to be that something extra that they deserve,” he said.
In total there are currently 11 officers with the department with several more conditional offers currently in place.