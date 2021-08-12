CIRCLEVILLE — The Circleville Police Department issued a reminder for drivers ahead of Circleville City Schools returning to classes next week.
Citing the Ohio Revised Code Section 4511.75, CPD reminded drivers of the specific rules around school buses that will be driving around city streets
"The driver of a vehicle, streetcar or trackless trolley, upon meeting or overtaking from either direction, any school bus stopped for the purpose of receiving or discharging any school child...shall stop at least 10 feet from the front or rear of the school bus and shall not proceed until such school bus resumes motion, or until signaled by the school bus driver to proceed.
Where a highway has been divided into four or more traffic lanes, a driver of a vehicle, streetcar or trackless trolley need not stop for a school bus approaching from the opposite direction, which has stopped for the purpose of receiving or discharging any school child".
Teays Valley students returned to in-school sessions Wednesday while Circleville and Westfall start back on Aug. 18, and New Hope and Logan Elm return on Aug. 19.