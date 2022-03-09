CIRCLEVILLE — The Circleville Police Department is asking for residents help to report drug activity to help combat the drug epidemic, especially methamphetamine and fentanyl use in the community.
Following a search of a residence at 124 Gayle Court in Circleville, the Circleville Police Department and Circleville Municipal Court Probation Department Officers recovered several grams of suspected methamphetamine and fentanyl.
The search warrant came after what CPD said were complaints about the home including alleged narcotic sales.
CPD said charges and arrests are pending as the investigation is ongoing.
"The dangers of fentanyl today are a serious concern, not just for the City of Circleville, but for cities and communities everywhere," CPD said in a press release.
"One substance located today has a nickname of 'Gray Death' due to the amount of overdose deaths it has caused along with its grayish color. Fentanyl and fentanyl-related compounds have become more prevalent in our community and are causing numerous overdoses and overdose deaths recently.
The Circleville Police Department is asking the community for assistance to combat the drug epidemic in our community and to report any drug activity in your area by calling 740-477-drug (3784) or emailing drugtips@circlevillepolice.com.