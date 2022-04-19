CIRCLEVILLE — The Circleville Police Department is asking for assistance from the public in connection with a drive-by shooting that happened inside the city.
CPD is asking for anyone with any video or photos of the area of East Main Street to Ohio Street and South Court Street to Mingo Street. CPD is specifically looking for a blue or gray Nissan Altima and a maroon or red Cadillac.
“Any photos or videos would be of great assistance to the investigation,” CPD said in a post on social media.
Anyone with any potential photos or videos of the vehicles is encouraged to submit them to CPD using their evidence.com link. To visit the post and that link go their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/CirclevillePolice/posts/294791792839545