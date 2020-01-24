CIRCLEVILLE — In the early hours of Thursday morning, a new to duty Circleville Police Officer managed to track down a suspect wanted following a police chase that started outside city limits.
The Circleville Police Department received a call from the Ohio State Highway Patrol notifying the department that a trooper was pursuing a vehicle outside city limits. The pursuit was later terminated but the suspected vehicle crashed near Lancaster Pike and East Main Street.
The suspected driver of that crash fled the scene on foot and was then located by Officer Kristin Uhrig who detained Timothy Bellinger Jr., 23, until the Ohio State Highway Patrol arrived.
Uhrig is the newest hire for the department, having only been on the job in training about six weeks and previously was a deputy for Ross County.
Circleville Police Chief Shawn Baer said Uhrig is a great addition to the department and has demonstrated excellence as an officer.
“She’s very aggressive out there doing what we need her to do,” Baer said. “I can’t say enough good things about her. She’s awesome. She was listening to the radio for it. It was good teamwork with the other agencies. When we do it right, that’s the perfect outcome. Everyone is safe, it’s over with and we catch the suspect.”
Baer said Uhrig is part of a new lateral transfer program the department has started.
“It allows us to have other officers come from other agencies with experience,” he added. “You bring them on duty and they’re already a little bit seasoned. They can come over here with a little bit higher pay, which is a lot of time a reason they don’t want to leave another agency, because they’ve topped out their pay. I think the lateral transfer program is making a big difference to us.”
Baer commented they’ve been notifying the public of what officers are doing, especially following the community’s support on the safety forces levy in November.
“We want the public to know what we’re doing and all the points in what we do,” Baer remarked. “It takes a team to make something like this happen and it was neat that Kristen, a new officer, was able to make the arrest.”
Bellinger is currently being held at the Pickaway County Jail on four charges including operating a motor vehicle without control, failure to comply with a police officer’s order, speeding and hit and run.