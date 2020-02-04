Circleville, OH (43113)

Today

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain for the afternoon. Morning high of 57F with temps falling to near 40. SW winds shifting to NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Cloudy with showers. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 31F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.