CIRCLEVILLE — The Circleville Police Department charged three individuals with several felonies following a search of a local hotel room where more than 85 grams of suspected methamphetamine was discovered.
According to police, on Jan. 31, the Circleville Police Department, the Circleville Probation Department and the U.S. Marshal’s Southern Ohio Fugitive Task Force (S.O.F.A.S.T.) was looking for a man, Jacob Skaggs, 31, of Circleville, on an outstanding arrest warrant. Officers believed he was in room 305 at the Rodeway Inn, located off U.S. 23 between Roosters and Burger King.
After entering the room, Skaggs, Virgil Keaton, 39, of Circleville, and Thomas Jenkins, 48, of Circleville, was found in the room. Officers conducted a search of the room and found an empty handgun holster, narcotics paraphernalia and a bag in the toilet.
Additional officers were dispatched to the scene and after receiving a warrant, officers found two handguns, plastic bags containing 7.8 grams of suspected methamphetamine, .6 grams of suspected heroin, multiple scales and a weight to calibrate them, and additional drug paraphernalia items. The bag in the toilet contained approximately 77.93 grams of suspected methamphetamine and 2.9 grams of suspected fentanyl.
Skaggs, Keaton Jr., and Jenkins were charged with multiple felonies including trafficking in drugs and possession of drugs, felonies of the second degree; having weapons under disability and tampering with evidence, felonies of the third degree; a forth-degree and fifth-degree felonies for trafficking in drugs; and a fourth- and fifth-degree charge of possession of drugs.
Skaggs and Keaton are currently in the Pickaway County Jail.