CIRCLEVILLE — The Circleville Police Department has warned the public that they will be doing training in the city alongside other entities and that the public does not need to be alarmed.
In a Facebook post published Monday morning, CPD announced the training.
“The Circleville Police Department, along with multiple other jurisdictions, will be conducting active shooter response training in various areas of the city this week,” the post read.
“Most training will be conducted around the Circleville City Schools campus, a community partner in safety training.”
CPD said in the post the training is federally funded and provided at no cost through ALERRT (Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training).