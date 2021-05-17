CIRCLEVILLE — The Circleville Police Department has bolstered its ranks to 19 with the hire of two police officers that were sworn in Monday morning.
Matthew Harrell, 24, and Timothy Sanford, 23, both took their oaths of office Monday morning.
“We’re super excited to get our police department up to where it needs to be with staffing,” Tony Chamberlain, safety director, said. “These are two fine young men who are coming in to help us. We’re super excited to have them coming in and they’re going to be a valuable part of our team.”
Harrell and Sanford will now go through a few months of training with the department before they’ll hit the road on their own.
Harrell grew up in Groveport and later moved to Ashville, where he attended Teays Valley Schools through 2015 before going to Bowling Green State University, earning his Bachelors Degree in criminal justice with a specialization in forensic investigations.
Harrell has experience; he previously worked for the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. His experience working at two water sport facilities is what led to his interest.
“My main areas of work there working up from lifeguard to supervisor was emergency response,” he said. “Anything from CPR to dealing with interpersonal issues with the patrons. One of the big things with the police officer position is I can enjoy a job where every day to be different. I think this is something I can do well in, having worked in emergency situations previously.”
Sanford grew up in Pataskala where he was a multi-sport athlete. He went to Ohio Dominican University before attending the Police Academy. He previously was going for a medical assistant and after trying it, switched to criminal justice.
“[Being a police officer] has always been something I wanted. My mom said I’ve wanted to do that since I was 4 years old,” he said. “I’ve had different talents and other things that I’ve wanted to do, but I’ve known from the beginning this is what I wanted.”
Sanford has passed through Circleville before but doesn’t have any real connection to the city. He’s never before attended the Pumpkin Show either.
“I’m not too familiar with the city, but I do know about the Pumpkin Show,” he said. “I thank the community for welcoming me and I can’t wait to see them out in the city.”
Harrell was telling Sanford about the experience, the two were in the same academy class in Newark.
“He’s never been to the Pumpkin Show, but my family has been around for years and I’m looking forward to it,” he said.