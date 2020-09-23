CIRCLEVILLE — Circleville Police Officer Dave McIntyre has been named one of the Paint Valley Drug Addiction and Mental Health Heroes.
The award goes to deserving members of the community that “go above and beyond to make sure that residents continue to receive needed services during the pandemic.”
Executive director of the Paint Valley ADAMH Board, Penny Dehner, said the annual recovery celebration normally held in September was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and social distancing restrictions, and these nominations are usually presented at that time.
“So many good things are happening in our communities and there is a steadfast commitment to quality treatment and recovery,” she said. “Treatment works, people recover and recovering people work and give back to our communities. September is Recovery Month and it is important to celebrate and honor individuals doing extraordinary work. The Paint Valley ADAMH Board is so pleased to honor those that are making a difference in our Recovery Oriented System of Care by making sure our communities have the services that they need.”
McIntyre was humble about receiving the award and called it completely unexpected.
“There are a lot of law enforcement officers and people in the community who are out helping people every day,” he said. “I was highly shocked I was singled out among those people who are doing those amazing things everyday.”
Sargent Phil Roar of the Circleville Police Department nominated McIntyre for the award in it Roar called McIntyre a leader among the Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) officers and he takes initiative to respond to calls where he can assist.
An example Roar gave was when on Aug. 17, he was on scene of a domestic violence call where several adults were detained and arrested and there was an upset child.
“Using his CIT skill set he was able to deescalate the situation to a controllable level and provide comfort to the child,” Roar wrote in his nomination. “Officer McIntyre believes in the ADAMH mission and accredits his success to his CIT training.”
McIntyre said the CIT training helps understand where people are and how to best address situations and get them the help and support they need.
“There are millions of Americans living with mental illnesses and the CIT training is invaluable for helping law enforcement understand to best help these individuals,” McIntyre said. “By helping us to understand them we’re able to offer more help and it lowers the chances of having to use force, arrest or press charges. Attending the CIT training is a huge help for law enforcement officers and agencies.”
Last year, Kim Martin, executive director for the Family and Children First Council of Pickaway County was chosen for the Mental Health Advocate award and Julio Gutierrez, peer support specialist with Integrated Services in Pickaway County received the Addiction Advocate Award.