CIRCLEVILLE — What appeared to be a major crash south of Circleville turned out to be a two-vehicle crash without injury Tuesday night.
According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a 9/11 call came in around 8 p.m. with reports of a multiple-vehicle crash. However, once first responders arrived on scene, it became clear that it was a non-injury crash involving two vehicles.
A semi-tractor trailer, a 2013 Volvo driven by Enes Beslagic, 47, of Richmond Va., was traveling north on U.S. Route 23 approaching Orr Road, passing a Dodge pickup truck. At the same time, a service truck, a 2013 International driven by Austin Miller, 24, of Clarion Pa., pulled onto U.S. Route 23 from Orr Road into the right lane.
The semi was already merging into the right lane after completing the pass of the pickup and rear-ended the service truck. The semi had to be towed from the scene, but the service truck was driven away.
The right lane was blocked for about 30 minutes for cleanup and the left lane was only blocked momentarily for fire and EMS. No injuries were reported.
There was a large group of vehicles, but they were witnesses who reported the crash and stopped.
The driver of the service truck, Miller, was cited for failing to yield the right of way.