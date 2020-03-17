CIRCLEVILLE — Two crashes in the same area of U.S. 23 have sent one woman to the hospital in critical condition.
At roughly 3:41 a.m. calls came in reporting the crash on U.S. 23 northbound north of the Pickaway County and Ross County line.
According to the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office, a 2005 red Nissan Altima driven by Lori B. Cutlip, of Chillicothe, was traveling northbound when she left the right side of the road, crossed a ditch and then struck the embankment. The car then rolled end over end and landed on its top. During the roll, Cutlip was ejected from the vehicle.
Cutlip was transported from the scene to OhioHealth Berger Hospital before eventually being taken to Grant Hospital. As of Monday afternoon, Cutlip is listed in critical condition.
While the scene was being investigated, another crash occurred just to the south of the initial accident in the traffic backup. That crash resulted in another driver being injured when cars that were stopped were rear ended by another car that failed to stop for the slowed traffic. The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating this crash.
In addition to the Ohio State Highway Patrol and the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office, Pickaway Township Fire Department and Circleville Fire Department were also on scene of the crash.