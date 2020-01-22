CIRCLEVILLE — A two-car crash that sent two people to the hospital occurred Tuesday morning at the intersection of North Court Street and Walnut Creek Pike.
According to Circleville Police, a silver Mercury Milan with two occupants was traveling northbound on North Court Street, when a Blue Ford F-150 that was traveling southbound on North Court Street attempted to turn left onto Walnut Creek Pike and was struck by the Milan. Both vehicles came to rest in the northbound lane of North Court Street, blocking traffic.
Two people were transported to Berger Hospital with non life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Ford was cited for failure-to-yield.
The road was closed for about an hour while the report was taken and the vehicles were cleared from the scene.
The Circleville Police Department, Circleville Fire Department, Pickaway Township EMS, and Fletcher’s Towing responded to the scene. Harrison Township Fire Department was dispatched but then cancelled.