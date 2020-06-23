CIRCLEVILLE — A two-vehicle crash sent two people to the hospital and nearly sent a car into a mobile home on Monday afternoon.
Just after noon on Monday, a 911 call reported that a crash at the intersection of South Pickaway Street and Crites Road had occurred and one vehicle had been driven into a house.
Once deputies arrived at the scene, however, the mobile home remained in tact and no damage was reported in the crash report.
According to the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office, a 2016 Ford Taurus, driven by Nancy Corcoran, 70, of Chillicothe, was traveling southbound on South Pickaway Street when she stopped at the stop sign. She then proceeded into the intersection in front of a 2011 Toyota RAV4 driven by Heidi Hashman, 24, of Corning.
After the crash, the RAV4 came to a rest on the sidewalk on the south side of the street and the Taurus went down an embankment and nearly struck the mobile home located near the north east corner of the intersection.
Both Hashman and Corcoran were transported to OhioHealth Berger Hospital with minor injuries.
In addition to the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office, the Pickaway Township Fire Department and the Circleville Fire Department also responded to the scene.