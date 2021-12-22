CIRCLEVILLE — After 34 years of serving as a member of Circleville City Council, President David Crawford is stepping down.
Crawford chose earlier this year to not seek re-election and therefore, will not be on council next year. He was honored by his fellow council members, city staff and the administration for his service.
Crawford spoke briefly, saying he enjoyed every day of his 34 years.
“I’ve worked with a lot of talented people in the last 34 years in the administration and on city council,” Crawford said.
“To a person, everyone who has come on city council and in the administration has always wanted to do what’s best for the city. They may have had a different idea of how to get it done, but they’ve wanted to do what was best. It’s been a pleasure to learn from all those folks.”
Crawford, and his father, who is also named David, both served on city council.
“My dad and I have spent a lot of years here and next year will be the first time a Crawford hasn’t sat on city council in 64, 65 years,” Crawford said.
Council Members Sheri Theis and Barry Keller spoke about his dedication during their time to speak at the meeting.
“I want to say thank you for your 34 years of service to the citizens of Circleville,” Theis said. “Your dedication and leadership have been invaluable and I appreciate all the time you’ve dedicated to city government. You will be missed.”
Keller, who is to be council president next year, spoke about his friendship with Crawford.
“For 30 years, David has been my colleague and one of my friends,” Keller said.
“I knew him from before I came on city council in high school and I consider him one of my best friends. He’s been a great public servant to the city. He’s a leader and a professional. He’s served the City of Circleville with its best interest in mind.”
Keller ran down a list of the accomplishments of the city during his time in office, from renovations to the city parks, annexation agreements, building improvements, road improvements and beyond.
“We’ve accomplished a lot, David,” Keller said. “I wish you a very happy and healthy environment.”
Circleville Mayor Don McIlroy issued a proclamation calling Dec. 21, 2021 David Crawford Day in the City of Circleville.
“Crawford has distinguished himself as a hard working and dedicated public servant, at all times committed to helping his community and administering planning regulations with a sense of fairness; and has provided invaluable leadership and guidance on many significant projects,” McIlroy read from the proclamation.
“Crawford has dealt with a diverse range of people in and out of city hall and provided courteous and comprehensive help to city officials, members of the public, fellow city staff and has always been patient and understanding.”
McIlroy went on to share more of Crawford’s accomplishments, including serving on the Ohio Municipal League since 2013 and serving as Pickaway Progress Partnership Board President from 2018 to 2019.
“His colleagues know him as a steady, dependable co-worker and friend who takes pride in his work and in this community,” McIlroy continued. “He is always ready to lend moral support or a helping hand when needed.”
Crawford thanked the mayor for “the honor.”
“It’s very meaningful for what you’ve done for me and your administration is one of the top-notch groups I’ve worked with,” he said.
Following the proclamation, on behalf of the city, employees presented Crawford with a laser-engraving of city hall to commemorate his service.
Afterwards, Crawford shared a story of how Valerie Dilley and former employee Valerie Goeller, who is now at the Pickaway County Engineer’s Office, ran the city when a previous mayor was away for eight months and he stepped in as acting mayor.
“They worked at city hall and I wanted no part of it because being mayor is too much administrative work for me,” he said. “Those two ladies ran the city for months and I think I stepped foot over there twice to sign some papers and that was the only interaction I had during those eight months.”
In addition, former Council Member Josh Ford and Council Clerk Linda Chancey both spoke about Crawford.
“I wanted to say thank you for hiring me and taking a chance on a young girl who didn’t know anything about city council or government,” Chancey said. “You took me under your wing and were with me the whole time. You took a chance on me and I appreciate it.”
After Chancey’s comments, Crawford said with humor that he couldn’t do all her tasks and that he was “glad I am leaving before you are.”