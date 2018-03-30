CIRCLEVILLE— Pickaway Diversified Industries (PDI) is holding their annual art show and open house on April 5, where they will sell the paintings, sculptures, and textiles of their home-grown artists.
According to their website, PDI is non-profit community integrated day service that offers employment and alternatives to traditional employment for individuals with developmental disabilities. The facility is located at 548 Lancaster Pike in Circleville.
Tom Dixon, acting director at PDI, said the art room is called a “making space.”
“It’s an area where our [participants] can express themselves artistically and we let them choose how they want to do it,” he said. “It ranges from Papier-mâché to crochet to painting on canvas.”
Dixon said at PDI, they supply the materials and some of the funds go to cover those costs, but the rest go into the hands of each creator.
“It’s a way for us to let them use their own creativity and artistic skills,” he said. “We give them guidance but the real purpose is to fulfill their desires and express themselves. A couple times a year, we’ll put up the artwork for sale and have the open house like we will on April 5.”
The open house will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on that Thursday.
“We’ll have lots of paintings and drawings available to the public to hopefully purchase and hang in their home,” he said.
Dixon said there are currently 31 individuals in the program, and they not only have the making space for art, but other activities as well.
“They can go to the making space if they want or choose something else. It’s really up to them,” he said. “We don’t dictate they have to work on ‘X,’ we let them choose. The whole idea is for them to express themselves and do what they would like to choose.”
Dixon said those who participate seem to enjoy expressing themselves creatively, and it’s a great feeling to see them happy.
“They really enjoy it and they are proud of their work,” he said. “You can tell from their expressions they’re happy to be doing it. Our whole goal in life is to let them be as fulfilled as possible and let them achieve whatever they can. It’s a great feeling for us to see them happy and feel like they achieved something. It’s a really great satisfaction to them and it builds self-esteem.”