Pleadings made in the Pickaway County Common Pleas Court and before Judge P. Randall Knece on July 24
Not Guilty
Paul D. Patterson, 54, 510 Renick Ave., Lot 22, Circleville, had a pre-trial date of Aug. 9 set after pleading not guilty to possession of a fentanyl-related compound.
Guilty
Tyler M. Adams, 27, 153 W. High St, Apt. 1, Circleville, pleaded guilty to charges of theft, failure to appear and breaking and entering. He received a prison sentence of 21 months.
Kera L. McGill, 49, 2609 Brown Road, Grove City, pleaded guilty to a single charge of aggravated. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered.
Heather R. Nye, 29, 456 Moss Hollow Road, Chillicothe, received 12 months in prison (suspended) and was placed on three years of community control following the guilty pleading she proffered on possession of drugs and possession of heroin charges.
Chance L. Roese, 44, 5026 W. North St., Apt. A, South Bloomfield, pleaded guilty to a charge of aggravated possession of drugs and had a pre-sentence investigation ordered.