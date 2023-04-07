Carrying the Cross

Participants in the annual The Way of the Cross event carry a cross on Good Friday to symbolize Jesus' crucifixion as told in the Bible. 

 Steven Collins/The Circleville

CIRCLEVILLE — About 70 people helped to carry a cross through downtown Circleville Friday afternoon as part of a Good Friday celebration in Circleville. 


