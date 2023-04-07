CIRCLEVILLE — About 70 people helped to carry a cross through downtown Circleville Friday afternoon as part of a Good Friday celebration in Circleville.
Rev. Kenn Barton, pastor at Good Shepard United Methodist Church, organized the event and led the procession that began at the Pickaway County Courthouse and ended at Memorial Hall on East Main Street after traveling several downtown city blocks.
In total the procession made 12 stops after their opening prayer reflection. At each stop, the group recited a Bible verse as well as a prayer and a hymn that were tied to the story of Good Friday when in the Christian faith Jesus was crucified before having a reflection at the end.
"The particular hymns and scriptures I chose are a reflection of the events and a depiction from each of the gospels to tell the whole story," he said.
Barton said he was pleased with the turnout and the weather which was good although a little on the cold side. The route was much longer this year than in years past moving on down to Washington Street and East Franklin Street before returning to Memorial Hall.
"It was amazing," he said. "I'm really pleased we had such a good turn out. I was worried some people wouldn't be able to walk the whole distance and a couple people did drop off halfway through but a couple of people came along the way. It was all good."
Barton shared why he felt it was important to do the event.
"It's always been meaningful to me to reflect on the fact that Christ was on the cross for so many hours and when the Bible says that it went dark from noon to three I've always set aside quiet time on Good Friday," he said. "This seemed like a great way to remember the whole process, be a participant in it and feel the weight of the torture that Jesus went through for us. He took the punishment and pain we deserve and we get to honor Him and say thanks in some little way."
Also as part of the ceremonies, Barton held a moment of silence for Robert Henry, a former pastor at Living By Faith Ministries who died since the last event. Henry started the event eight years ago.
Barton said they plan to host the event again next year.