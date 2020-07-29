CIRCLEVILLE — The Circleville Cruise-in will return this weekend to city streets, with organizers pushing for cruisers to donate school supplies for the children of Pickaway County.
The cruise-in will be from 5 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 1 along Court Street in Circleville and along the route there will be a drop off location outside the former mill on South Court Street just south of the railroad tracks.
In addition WesBanco, located at 1210 N. Court St. and the Circleville Police Department, located at 151 E. Franklin St., will be accepting donations from Aug. 1 through Aug. 7.
Jeff Coleman, organizer of the cruise-in, said they don’t have any specific needs for supplies but will take anything they can get.
“As far as supplies go, we are asking for anything from backpacks to erasers,” he said. “The age range for the kids needing help in our community is so far spread that we are willing to take whatever someone brings us.”
Foundations4Youth will distribute donations on Aug. 14 at Mary Virginia Crites Hannan Park at the Starkey Shelter House from 3 to 6 p.m.
“Take Back the Strip will be setup on the sidewalk in front of the old mill on South Court Street from 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 1st for donation drop off,” Coleman said.
Jama Cobb, executive director for Untied Way of Pickaway County is one of the co-sponsors of the school supply donation part of the event, said she was thankful to Take Back the Strip for the event and considering the students of Pickaway County.
“Foundations4Youth is fully committed to making sure their kids, as well as the rest of the county students, are prepared to return to school, whatever that may look like,” Cobb said. “There has never been a bigger need for school supplies than now. Parents, and those putting their kids through school have faced job losses, cut hours and with the utility and house payment moratorium being lifted July 31st, things will be getting worse. We can’t allow our students to suffer any more than they already have. Taking the burden of school supplies away from families is one way to show then they are loved and supported.”
Cobb said she hopes the recipients will feel like the whole county is pulling for them to succeed.
“We know they will get through this and we will be there to make sure of it,” Cobb said. “I know I have said it so many times but Pickaway County always steps up and helps those who just need a hand up. With so much uncertainty, it’s good to know we can count on our community to fill the gaps. Pickaway County students K-12 are eligible for school supplies. Supplies are limited and all CDC guidelines will be followed when dropping off and picking up supplies.”
Cobb touted the resource directory hub available through the United Way of Pickaway County’s website at www.pickuw.org.
“It’s an up-to-date guide to the community navigate during the pandemic,” Cobb said. “It covers everything from food, transportation, medicine, mental health, utilities, to daycare and more.”