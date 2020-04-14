Hundreds of cars from the usual to the unique cruised Downtown Circleville for several hours Saturday afternoon into the night. Classic cars, superhero cars, late model Ford trucks and more traveled Court Street from north to south often in bumper-to-bumper traffic. The event was a grassroots effort by the public to have a shared experience while also following CDC guidelines on social distancing.
- Updated
