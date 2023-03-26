Cultivating Young Leaders

Circleville Noon Rotary learned about the Tigers' chapter of Future Farmers of America on Thursday. From the left, are Megan Moorman, Ty Ankrom, Lilliana Stafford, Paul Vitartas, Emma Groff, Allie Mullins, Rotarian Chris Mullins, program chair; Sterlin Mullins, Michael Whitten and Fred Mavis.
CIRCLEVILLE — Students from Circleville High School spoke to Noon Rotary recently and explained how Future Farmers of America was developing leadership skills in the chapter's 116 members.
While not all of the members grew up or live on farms, all are learning that the discipline and diligence needed for success in agriculture is also required of good leadership.
Megan Moorman, advisor of the chapter, which was formed less than six months ago, introduced Sterlin Mullins, chapter president; Allie Mullins, secretary; Emma Groff, development chair; and Lillianna Stafford, student advisor. Each described their experiences in FFA and how the their chapter is active in the county.
Also, Paul Vitartas and Michael Whitten were inducted into Rotary. Both are long-time educators in Pickaway County. They were sponsored by Ty Ankrom and Fred Mavis, respectively.
A proud Rotarian,David Crawford is president of the Circleville Noon RotaryClub.
