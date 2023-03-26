Cultivating Young Leaders

Circleville Noon Rotary learned about the Tigers' chapter of Future Farmers of America on Thursday. From the left, are Megan Moorman, Ty Ankrom, Lilliana Stafford, Paul Vitartas, Emma Groff, Allie Mullins, Rotarian Chris Mullins, program chair; Sterlin Mullins, Michael Whitten and Fred Mavis.

 Photo by David Crawford

CIRCLEVILLE — Students from Circleville High School spoke to Noon Rotary recently and explained how Future Farmers of America was developing leadership skills in the chapter's 116 members.


