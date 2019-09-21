CIRCLEVILLE — Members of the community will have the opportunity to go back in time for a night of 1920s glamour with the Gatsby Gala.
The event will be from 6 to 10 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 4 at Rhoads Garden Center at 1051 state Route 56 East in Circleville.
Jenny Rainey, marketing manager for The Savings Bank and co-organizer of the event, said the High Street Stompers, the musical act for the night, would set the mood.
“They are the premiere Dixieland jazz band in Columbus,” she said. “They’re really fantastic. They’ve played in the area many times before and have some kind of following in the area.”
Rainey said they’re encouraging people to dive into the theme of the night and to dress in their best 1920s attire.
“It’s not required to dress up but we are definitely encouraging it,” she said. “There will be a dance floor and you can get out and do the Charleston if you’re so inclined. There will be food, hors d’oeuvres and a photo booth. We’ll also be doing a silent auction throughout the night.”
Rainey said they had thrown around several different themes but stuck with the 1920s for its feeling.
“I love old stuff so I was super thrilled,” she said. “We stuck with it because people associate it with a fun carefree time.”
Rainey said the event was originally scheduled in January but was cancelled due to a bad blizzard that came through town.
“There was a big Christian Rock festival in Columbus, and they sent all the acts home because it was that bad,” Rainey said. “There was no way it was going to happen that night.”
Rainey said the event was pushed to Oct. 4 so everyone involved could still attend. Proceeds benefit One Book, One Community.
“From the beginning we really wanted the event to be a combination of culture, of cause and community,” she said. “[One Book, One Community] is such a great project and we threw some ideas around and when it came up it felt right and was a good cause. Of course, The Great Gatsby is a book. The thought to tie that just felt so right.”
Rainey said they plan to bring the event back in the future and when that time comes to sponsor a different charity each time.
“It was also timely this year with the author, R.J. Palacio, coming to town a month later,” she said.