COLUMBUS — The 11 p.m. statewide curfew has ended as of noon on Thursday due to a decreased number of cases in hospitals.
Ohio’s hospitalization numbers have remained low enough that Gov. Mike DeWine has not renewed the curfew. The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations have recently been the determination factor as to if the curfew would be renewed or not and recently, the number fell below 2,500 for the 10th-straight day.
Gov. DeWine said the curfew could be reimplemented if case numbers rise again.
COVID-19 is still a risk and vaccines are still not widely available. Masks will still need to be worn in public and social distancing is encouraged.