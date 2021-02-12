COLUMBUS — The 11 p.m. statewide curfew has ended as of noon on Thursday due to a decreased number of cases in hospitals.

Ohio’s hospitalization numbers have remained low enough that Gov. Mike DeWine has not renewed the curfew. The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations have recently been the determination factor as to if the curfew would be renewed or not and recently, the number fell below 2,500 for the 10th-straight day.

Gov. DeWine said the curfew could be reimplemented if case numbers rise again.

COVID-19 is still a risk and vaccines are still not widely available. Masks will still need to be worn in public and social distancing is encouraged.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags


Recommended for you

Load comments