Northbound Route 1
Depart PICCA Bus Shelter 4:45 a.m.
Arrive Ashville Neighborhood Center 5:10 a.m.
Arrive Rickenbacker Transportation Hub 5:30 a.m.
Northbound Route 2
Depart PICCA Bus Shelter 6:10 a.m.
Arrive Ashville Neighborhood Center 6:30 a.m.
Arrive Rickenbacker Transportation Hub 6:50 a.m.
Southbound Route 1
Depart Rickenbacker Transportation Hub 2:45 p.m.
Arrive Ashville Neighborhood Center 3 p.m.
Arrive PICCA Bus Shelter 3:15 p.m.
Southbound Route 2
Depart Rickenbacker Transportation Hub 4:15 p.m.
Arrive Ashville Neighborhood Center 4:45 p.m.
Arrive PICCA Bus Shelter 5 p.m.