Northbound Route 1

Depart PICCA Bus Shelter 4:45 a.m.

Arrive Ashville Neighborhood Center 5:10 a.m.

Arrive Rickenbacker Transportation Hub 5:30 a.m.

Northbound Route 2

Depart PICCA Bus Shelter 6:10 a.m.

Arrive Ashville Neighborhood Center 6:30 a.m.

Arrive Rickenbacker Transportation Hub 6:50 a.m.

Southbound Route 1 

Depart Rickenbacker Transportation Hub 2:45 p.m.

Arrive Ashville Neighborhood Center 3 p.m.

Arrive PICCA Bus Shelter 3:15 p.m.

Southbound Route 2

Depart Rickenbacker Transportation Hub 4:15 p.m.

Arrive Ashville Neighborhood Center 4:45 p.m.

Arrive PICCA Bus Shelter 5 p.m.

email scollins@circlevilleherald.com 

