Cycling event to support a worthy cause

Circleville Eagles recently donated $1,500 to sponsor Shawna Hartsbaugh's cycling as part of Pelotonia, an organization committed to ending cancer.  

 Submitted photo

I ride Pelotonia not because I love cycling, but because I hate cancer. Cancer has taken so much from so many of us - friends, family members, and loved ones - leaving a trail of heartbreak and devastation in its wake. Cancer is an insidious disease that has claimed too many lives and left countless families shattered. But I believe that we can end cancer, and that is why I ride.


