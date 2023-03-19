Cycling event to support a worthy cause

I ride Pelotonia not because I love cycling, but because I hate cancer. Cancer has taken so much from so many of us - friends, family members, and loved ones - leaving a trail of heartbreak and devastation in its wake. Cancer is an insidious disease that has claimed too many lives and left countless families shattered. But I believe that we can end cancer, and that is why I ride.
Pelotonia is an organization that is committed to ONE GOAL - ending cancer. One hundred percent of the money raised goes towards cancer research, funding innovative and groundbreaking treatments that are helping to save lives. And for the past twelve years, I have been a part of this mission, riding my bicycle for 57 miles to support this worthy cause.
Circleville Eagles recently donated $1,500 to sponsor my cycling as part of Pelotonia, an organization committed to ending cancer. This is the 3rd year the Circleville Eagles has sponsored my ride.
I may hate riding my bike, but every mile I pedal is a mile closer to finding a cure for cancer. During the ride, my thoughts are with those who have lost their battle, those who are still fighting, and those who have overcome this disease. They are my inspiration and my motivation to keep going, even when my legs feel like they can't take another pedal stroke.
But Pelotonia is more than just a ride. It's a community of people who are dedicated to ending cancer, and I am proud to be a part of it. Every year, I am humbled by the generosity of my family, friends, and community who have supported me in raising over $10k in the last two years alone. Their donations are a testament to the power of hope and the belief that we can make a difference.
Cari, a remarkable woman I met a few years ago, was one of the people who inspired me to keep riding. Her diagnosis with pancreatic cancer was a shock to everyone who knew her, but even in the face of this devastating disease, she remained positive and hopeful. When she learned that I rode in Pelotonia, she was excited and encouraged me to keep going. Sadly, Cari never got to see me ride, but I ride in her memory and in honor of all those who have been affected by cancer.
So, why do I ride Pelotonia? I ride because I believe that we can end cancer. I ride for those who have lost their lives to this disease, for those who are still fighting, and for those who have overcome it. I ride for the hope that one day, cancer will be nothing more than a memory, and for the belief that we can make a difference. Together, we can achieve One Goal: End Cancer.
