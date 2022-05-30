WILLIAMSPORT — It’s time to stop the water as Deercreek Dam Days returns after a two-year hiatus this week.
The yearly festival returns starting Wednesday, running through Saturday in the Village of Williamsport. The Festival is open 4 to 10 p.m. Wednesday June 1 and Thursday June 2, 4 to 11 p.m. Friday June 3 and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday June 4.
“We’re all pretty excited to be able to hold the festival this year,” Ken Ward, Deercreek Dam Days Committee President, said. “Two years without it is just too long. We’ve decided, much like all other festivals in Ohio, to forge ahead.”
The festival this year will feature Travis Brown on Thursday Night at 7 p.m., Julia Neville on Friday at 9 p.m. and Adam Calvert on Saturday at 9 p.m.
“The music entertainment we’ve got this year is all top notch,” Ward said. “Travis Brown is very well known and is local; Julie is from Logan. All of them are really good.”
At 7 p.m on Wednesday is the Queens contest judging, following the parade at 6 p.m. The Beer Garden is open 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Thursday and 4 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The hot dog eating contest begins at 4:30 p.m. Saturday.
Ward said they have a more vendors this year with a bunch of different food choices and several non-food vendors.
“We have 14-15 food vendors and we have a lot of options for folks for food, anything from ice cream to chicken and noodles,” Ward said. “We’ve got seven or eight non-food vendors. Everything from crystals and jewelry to air brush t-shirts. It’s all manner of stuff.”
On Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. will be Kids Fest which will feature a kids buckeye state pedal tractor pull. Registration is at 11 a.m. and the event starts at 12:30 in front of the Gym at Community Square Park.
“We’ll have touch a truck, our local fire department and squad and sheriff’s office will be here and several [businesses] are bringing trucks as well,” Ward said of Kids Fest. “We’ll have a huge 24 foot by 24 foot bounce house. We’ll have the kiddie tractor pull. We’ve got a full plate this year.”
Ward said they’ve heard the excitement from the community about their return this year.
“We’ve gotten a lot of feedback from our Facebook posts and so fourth,” he said. “We’re getting everything squared away ahead of the festival.”