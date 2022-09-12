CIRCLEVILLE — The Dan Fout Memorial Disabled Veterans Hunt is scheduled for next month and returns for it's 12th year.
The hunt was originally known as the Pickaway County Disabled Veterans Hunt and was established in 2010. After Fout’s death in 2016, the name was changed to the Dan Fout Memorial Disabled Veterans Hunt in honor of his memory and legacy.
The mission of the annual hunt is to provide the opportunity for disabled American veterans to hunt white-tail deer using archery equipment, according to its website.
The Dan Fout Memorial Disabled Veterans Hunt is scheduled for Oct. 29 and Oct. 30, at the Gabriel Farm and other surrounding farms, south of Circleville, and Nov. 12 at Deercreek State Park, near Mt. Sterling.
“I think this is going to be a record year for attendance," Bill Frost, organizer, said. "I already have 10 applications for hunters."
On Oct. 29, registration starts at 11:30 a.m., followed by lunch, a shooting contest and then hunters go out until dark and then gather again for dinner and a program. On Sunday, Oct. 30, hunters will start at 2 p.m. and hunt until dark, followed by a meal and a program to celebrate the weekend.
On Nov. 12, it’s an all-day hunt at Deercreek State Park beginning at around 6 a.m. with a break for lunch and continued hunting until it gets dark. The meals at Deercreek are provided by the local Elks club.
“We do lunch on Saturday and then dinner on after the hunt,” Frost said of the two-day hunt. "On Sunday we do just an evening meal. At Deercreek, we do breakfast and lunch. The guys are usually so tired after that they get in their vehicles and go home.”
Frost said the program is completely free to the veterans and is funded by volunteers and organizers who donate time and equipment to make the hunt happen.
“The veterans are paying their price every day,” he said. “All the veterans have to do is come and have a good time. If they don’t have any equipment, we can provide it. They just need to get their hunting license.”
Frost said the veterans take the time to get together and share stories with people like them.
“Jeff Legg, who was the first guy to sign up for the very first time, said it’s like a reunion,” Frost said.
Frost said he’s always looking for volunteers and anyone willing to do so can apply through the website at danfoumemorialdavhunt.com or by contacting Frost at 740-412-2869. Any veteran who qualifies can also use this number to sign up to participate in the event.
“It’s nice that when they come, they think they’re giving their time to the veterans who come out, but when they leave, they feel so good about what they’ve done that they feel it’s more rewarding for themselves than the hunters,” Frost said.
That was something the Gabriels spoke about in The Herald earlier this year. The Gabriels, Arnie, his wife Diane, his brother Alan and his wife Gloria were presented with the Ohio Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation state sponsor of the year award, following Frost’s nomination.
“We knew dad really liked this and would have supported it and that’s why we did it,” Alan Gabriel said. “I’m a coast guard vet and there’s a need for my fellow brothers and sisters to get out and share in the camaraderie. That’s one of the big things is the fellowship that we have.”
The Gabriels all shared that what they put in they get back way more.
“Anything that you put into it, you get back double,” Diane said. “It just gives you a good feeling. Just saying thank you to a veteran seems a little empty. I don’t think we’ve had anyone volunteer here that doesn’t want to do double the next year. They just want more and more.”