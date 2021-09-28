CIRCLEVILLE — After a one hear hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Dan Fout Memorial Disabled Veterans Hunt returns this year.
The hunt was originally known as the Pickaway County Disabled Veterans Hunt and was established in 2010. After Fout’s death in 2016, the name was changed to the Dan Fout Memorial Disabled Veterans Hunt in honor of his memory and legacy.
The mission of the annual hunt is to provide the opportunity for disabled American veterans to hunt white-tail deer using archery equipment, according to its website.
The Dan Fout Memorial Disabled Veterans Hunt is scheduled for Oct. 30 and 31 at the Gabriel Farm, south of Circleville, and Nov.13 at Deercreek State Park, near Mt. Sterling. This is the 11th year for the hunt.
“We got busted out last year and couldn’t have it, but we’re looking forward to this year,” Bill Frost, organizer, said.
On Oct. 26, registration starts at 11:30 a.m., followed by lunch, a shooting contest and then hunters go out until dark. On Sunday, Oct. 27, hunters will start at 2 p.m. and hunt until dark, followed by a meal and a program to celebrate the weekend.
On Nov. 9, it’s an all-day hunt at Deercreek State Park beginning at around 6 a.m. with a break for lunch and continued hunting until it gets dark.
“We do lunch on Saturday and then dinner on after the hunt,” he said of the two-day hunt.
“On Sunday we do just an evening meal. At Deercreek, we do breakfast and lunch. The guys are usually so tired after that they get in their vehicles and go home.”
The program is completely free to the veterans and is funded by volunteers and organizers who donate time and equipment to make the hunt happen.
“The veterans are paying their price every day,” he said. “All the veterans have to do is come and have a good time. If they don’t have any equipment, we can provide it. They just need to get their hunting license.”
Frost said he’s already had 15 applications from interested hunters, ones who are not usual attendees. Forty-three different veterans participated at least one day in 2019.
“It could be a record year as far as participants,” he said. “I know of four veterans who we’ve lost since the 2019 hunt. They all seem excited and they’ve been calling to ask if this was going to happen. Unless something happens, it’s a go.”
Frost said Don Gatewood and some people from the Elks have donated funds to do breakfast and lunch for the veterans.
“They’re going to do hamburgers and hot dogs, or something like that, for lunch,” he said. “Their support is another example of the community’s support for this program.”
Frost said he’s always looking for volunteers and anyone willing to do so can apply through the website at danfoumemorialdavhunt.com.
“It’s nice that when they come, they think they’re giving their time to the veterans who come out, but when they leave, they feel so good about what they’ve done that they feel it’s more rewarding for themselves than the hunters,” Frost said.
Frost said the veterans take the time to get together and share stories with people like them.
“Jeff Legg, who was the first guy to sign up for the very first time, said it’s like a reunion,” Frost said.