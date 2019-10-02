LANCASTER — The Elizabeth Sherman Reese Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, will hold an application workshop from 1 to 4 p.m. on Oct. 19th in Lancaster.
The workshop will be in two parts:
• a short presentation intended to give the participant an overview of DAR, it’s membership requirements and useful online resources.
• an informal work/help session with several experienced DAR members.
Therefore, it is suggested you bring genealogical information for the family line of your intended patriot and an internet capable device such as a tablet or laptop.
This workshop is open to interested individuals who want to learn more about DAR membership, but aren’t sure how to begin the application process. Light snacks, water and coffee will be provided. Reservations are required by Oct. 12.
For more information, such as location, or to confirm attendance, email: Karen Klein at kklein50@columbus.rr.com.