CIRCLEVILLE — The Ohio Federation of Republican Women has honored a Circleville woman for her “service in the cause of good government, professional accomplishment and exemplary citizenship.”
Sandy Darby, 70, was honored last month during the 2019 Tribute to Women, a biennial event that honors a member from each local Republican Women’s Club based on her accomplishments. Darby is a member of the Pickaway County Republican Women.
“I was really honored that the ladies of our club nominated me,” Darby said. “That to me was a great honor and special because we have such wonderful ladies in our club. The Ohio Federation of Republican women put on a great event. They had proclamations from so many people including the governor, lieutenant governor and senators. It was just awesome.”
Darby has served as president of the Pickaway County Women’s Republican Club since 2012 and oversees the Pickaway County Republican Women’s Annual Jingle and Mingle, the Biennial Patriot Day Dinner and other fundraisers.
Darby said she’s always had an interest in politics.
“I remember when I was in elementary school and we had weekly readers and I remember reading about Eisenhower, that just shows you how old I am,” she said. “I remember when Kennedy and Nixon were running, and I was so interested in that.”
Darby and her husband Richard have lived Pickaway County for most of their lives. She retired after 30 years within the Ohio Department of Transportation as a fiscal officer in the Office of Traffic Engineering. She later moved to Kentucky to care for her ailing father.
Darby returned in 2009 and immediately wanted to get into things in Pickaway County. After returning, she was elected by Republicans in Scioto Township to serve on the Pickaway County Central Committee, which is a position she still occupies. In 2010, she was elected secretary of the committee and then vice chair in 2016. She also ran for county auditor in 2014 losing to incumbent Melissa Betz by a close margin. She also served as campaign co-chair for the presidential campaign of Mitt Romney in Pickaway County.
“The first thing I did when I got back was find out where the party was located,” she said.
The Ohio Federation of Republican Women, founded in 1929, is affiliated with the National Federation of Republican Women (NFRW). It is a statewide organization of hundreds of members in constituent clubs. OFRW is the largest, most powerful women’s political organization in Ohio, and provides the avenue for women to influence policy, develop candidates, and elect leaders of Ohio. The Ohio federation is a multigenerational, multicultural organization that provides structure and support for political activists to learn, engage and flourish.