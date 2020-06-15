HARRISBURG — A Washington Courthouse man has died following a three-vehicle crash in Darby Township on Friday night.
According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, at approximately 6:50 p.m. on Friday, June 12, a 2012 Jeep Liberty SUV was traveling southbound on U.S. 62 near milepost 3 when the driver of the jeep sideswiped a 2007 Toyota Camry that was traveling northbound.
The jeep then struck a second vehicle head-on in the northbound lane, a 2014 Chrysler 200.
Matthew C. Williamspon, the driver of the Chrysler, was transported to Mount Carmel Medical Center after the crash where he later died from his injuries.
A passenger in that vehicle, Patricia L. Newland, 51, of Washington Court house, was transported to Grant Medical Center and treated for non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the Camry, Duh Cin, 32, of Galoway, and two passengers from his vehicle were treated and released at the scene.
The driver of the Jeep Liberty, Robert W. Horn, 28, of Orient, was transported to Grant Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries and two children inside that vehicle were also transported to Nationwide Children’s Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
This is the sixth fatal vehicle crash in Pickaway County in 2020. There were 13 fatal crashes in 2019.
Responding to the scene were the Circleville Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office, Pleasant Township Fire Department, Tri-County EMS and Fire Department and the Ohio Department of Transportation.
The crash remains under investigation.