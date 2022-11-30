CIRCLEVILLE — A Pickaway County Veteran was chosen for the Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame earlier this week.
The Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame, established in 1992, recognizes the post-military efforts of Ohioans who contribute to their communities.
James W. Davis, 74, was inducted into the Hall of Fame Tuesday morning for his service to fellow veterans and beyond following his days in the Air Force.
“It’s an honor,” Davis said of being inducted.
Davis served four years in the Air Force Titan II Nuclear Weapon Systems, Following his time in the service he earned two bachelors and a master’s degree (all summa cum laude) in eight years on the GI Bill with no debt from the Ohio State University.
Davis said he wanted to join the armed forces to get off the family farm and to also join since his father, who had diabetes, couldn’t.
“He tried four times to enlist in the army in Word War II but he had diabetes and he didn’t know it,” Davis said. “[The army] didn’t tell him why they rejected him. My dad was frustrated knowing he wanted to serve but couldn’t.
It was response to that and the 100 cow dairy herd, that I was ready to go to Vietnam to get off the farm. Dad lost both legs and went blind and he was fast declining in health. He wanted me to take over the farm. I didn’t have the heart to tell him I wasn’t going to do it.”
Davis said he had a draft number of 64 and would have been drafted anyway, but he decided to join the Air Force mostly because he couldn’t swim and didn’t want to be in the Navy or Marine Corps.
“I never got in the water and I was scared to death of the Navy and the Marines that rode on the ship,” he said. “I wanted to fly so my buddy growing up went right out of high school and joined the army and became a chopper pilot. The army was coming and I didn’t care but I wanted to go to the Air Force.”
Davis then got on the path to be a forward air controller, basically the person that called in air strikes and carried a radio on the battlefield. However, due to his high test scores and achievements, he was plucked from that role and put into the nuclear program.
“[Davis’ commanding officer] said ‘let’s get you into something good and he put me in the second highest career field and that’s what I did for the next three years,” he said.
Davis acknowledged that had that intervention not happened, something he believes was ultimately divine intervention, he would have likely died.
“I would have died over there, I was so gung-ho to go and fight,” he said. “No question about that.”
Davis began his career with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) where among his many posts he worked as National Assistant Chief of Specially Adapted Housing in Washington, D.C., assisting more than 1,500 disabled veterans annually with preparing their homes for complete accessibility. He was later promoted to VA Loan Guaranty Officer in Los Angeles, he managed one-eighth of all veteran services nationally by processing up to 800 appraisals and 200 GI loans daily, paying claims of $3.6 million weekly and servicing up to 15,000 defaulted loans while controlling a property management inventory of 4,500 repossessed properties.
“I was one of the staff members would take an adaptive housing $27,500 grant for a veteran that has lost their hands, legs or eyes or a combination of them,” he said. “That’s my dad’s situation. It’s weird how things work out that way. It was the most rewarding work I’d ever done.”
Davis said he’d look at veterans’ homes to see if they could be modified to meet their needs, which happened about two thirds of the time and if not he’d help them find a new home using the grant money that they could afford.
“I helped about one a month,” he said. “It was really rewarding work.”
Davis said he helped return $300 million by auctioning occupied repossessed properties, and created Uniform Underwriting Guidelines, earning the division its first Superior Performance Award. He also served as Acting Director and earned two Director’s National Service Awards.
Davis would later start his own business, BestPathFoundation.com, as a life and career coach, helping hundreds of veterans and others to find their purpose and success. Davis lives out his faith through ministry and missions (245 trips in 26 years) helping others at home and abroad. He also has donated 36 gallons of whole blood to the Red Cross; 290 pints, saving 870 lives, over 55 years.
Davis said he started donating blood based on two men in his life: his father who took him at 17 to give blood and a drill sergeant when he was in the army who used giving blood as a punishment.
“I was acting up at ranks and [drill sergeant] put me in his car and he wasn’t mad but he had to deal with people acting crazy and I don’t think he could figure out what to do,” he said. “We drove by and the Red Cross was there and he said, ‘You want to give blood don’t you’ and I said, ‘Yes drill sergeant!’”
Davis added, “I started giving blood then and I did it for 55 years. I had to quit a couple years ago because I didn’t have enough iron in my blood. I’d still give if I could.”
Davis spoke at length about his faith and how God has intervened in his life, which spawned his desire to complete so many mission trips in his life. After leaving the VA and living in Las Vegas he developed a gambling addiction and lost everything which lead him to eventually starting his own business.
“It was gravy and I loved Vegas and the money was great,” he said. “That’s when the Lord reached in. He took it all away in a day. This other fellow turned out to be a real Judas.”
Davis returns home, back on the farm.
“I came back to Ohio and back to the farm I never wanted to be on. My dad had passed at that point and it was August of 1989. I had just turned 41 years old without a job and I didn’t know how to get one,” he said. “I didn’t have an identity. I had a career with a lot of stops but no identity. It took me three months to fix up the house and got it livable and I didn’t know what to do next so I called one ad in the newspaper and went to a place that told me that could help. After four weeks of that they asked if I would like to do what they were doing. I was hired to do something I didn’t know how to do, teach others how to get a job.”
These days Davis is now an author and is working on his fifth book.
“Everything I do is geared to taking God’s truth to his kids to get them out of bondage so they can go to him,” Davis said. “If I feel the Lord is calling me to go, I go. He hasn’t failed me ever.”
Davis is the ninth Pickaway County Resident to be inducted into the Hall of Fame, the first since 2020. Another ceremony will take place next year in which Davis and the other 19 class members’ names will be permanently installed in the Riffe Center for Government and the Arts in Columbus.