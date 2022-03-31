CIRCLEVILLE — A former Teays Valley School District teacher’s aid was previously charged with three felonies in connection with an alleged rape.
Mandy Davis, 34, of South Bloomfield, was charged with rape, a first-degree felony, gross sexual imposition, a third-degree felony, and unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, a fourth-degree felony.
According to Pickaway County Sheriff Matthew Hafey, an investigation was launched after a concerned school employee reported an “odd relationship” with Davis, who was a teacher’s aid at Teays Valley West Middle School, and a student there.
The case was reported to the sheriff’s office last May, who then began their investigation and Davis was arrested and booked into the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office following a search of her home where evidence was gathered.
Davis pled guilty in the Pickaway County Common Pleas Court this week to rape, and was sentenced to 10 years to life in prison and ordered to register for life as a sex offender.