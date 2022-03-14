CIRCLEVILLE — The Circleville Police Department has promoted from within to select their new deputy chief of police.
Douglas Davis, 42, is a 10-year member of the department and also previously held the roles of captain, sergeant and detective.
Davis was sworn in Monday morning by Circleville Police Chief Shawn Baer in the basement meeting room of the Circleville Police Department and Municipal Court Building.
Baer spoke briefly about Davis taking over the new role with the department.
"Doug is excited about this, but I also think he's apprehensive and I thank everyone for supporting him through all the changes that he'll go through as deputy chief," he said.
"I have a lot of faith in him that he can do the job really well."
Davis took the time following his swearing in thanking everyone for attending.
"I appreciate everyone being here and I look forward to it," he said.
Davis said the promotion was an honor and a privilege.
"It's definitely not something I wanted coming into this career over 20 years ago, but I feel I can help to make a difference within the department and the community," he said.
Davis said the big difference between the two positions is more responsibility.
"I think both positions have there fair share of responsibility, neither one is more important then the next, both positions are needed to make the department work," he said.