COLUMBUS — The well-known and former WBNS-10TV meteorologist Mike Davis has been assigned to a correctional facility in Lorain County after he pled guilty to several felony charges earlier this year.
On Jan. 30, according to court records, Davis entered a guilty plea on three counts of pandering sexually-oriented matter involving a minor, which are second-degree felonies; and one count of possession of sexually-oriented matter involving a minor, a felony in the fourth degree.
In the sentencing memorandum, Davis accepted responsibility and admitted to receiving illegal digital images depicting minors in a compromised state over the internet. The records also detail that Davis did not have a hand in the creation nor the intent of to reproduce or publish the illicit material.
There was also no evidence that Davis did not have any inappropriate behavior or contact with the minors.
According to public records from the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction, the 61-year-old white male was admitted and incarcerated at the Grafton Correctional Institution, located in Lorain County. Warden Keith Foley also confirmed that he was admitted to the institution.
The Circleville Herald reported the initial arrest of the former meteorologist in September of 2019. A search warrant was issued by law enforcement on Sept. 5, 2019, according to Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Mark Gofstein.
Prior to his arrest, Davis lived in Upper Arlington and was well-known in Central Ohio as a meteorologist since 1987. He holds the American Meteorological Society Seal of Approval and the AMS Certificate of Broadcast Meteorology and served on the AMS Board of Broadcast Meteorology.
Davis has also received many awards including multiple Emmy and Associated Press awards for Best Weathercast and Best Weather Operation.
Prior to his time in Central Ohio, Davis worked at TV stations in Las Vegas, Idaho and Minnesota. He holds a degree in journalism from the University of Minnesota and studied Meteorology at The Ohio State University.