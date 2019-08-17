DAYTON, Ohio — Following a public spat with President Donald Trump, Nan Whaley was assigned a security detail for the third time while serving as Dayton’s mayor.
Detectives watched over the mayor for six days after she received angry and abusive phone calls and messages. The mayor’s security since then has been scaled back, but officials declined to provide exact details.
Whaley said she’s received threats in the past over her support of gay marriage and refugee-friendly policies, but her comments about Trump drew the ire of his supporters.
If it were up to her, Whaley said she wouldn’t ever have a security detail but she doesn’t make that call.
“This is the most extensive security I’ve ever had,” she said. “They are here for my safety, and if they think it’s important, than I think it’s important.”
On Aug. 7, Whaley, Trump and U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, visited shooting victims, survivors and first responders at Miami Valley Hospital.
Whaley and Brown held a news conference afterward where both said they urged the president to support and sign legislation in the Senate requiring background checks on gun purchases and other reforms.
Whaley said the first responders and victims were grateful the president came to Dayton.
Later that day, Trump on Twitter said, “Their news conference after I left for El Paso was a fraud. It bore no resemblance to what took place with those incredible people that I was so lucky to meet and spend time with.”
Whaley appeared on CNN where she told Anderson Cooper she did not understand why the president responded this way, but she said his posts on Twitter shows he’s a “bully and a coward.”
After that, furious and sometimes vitriolic messages started flooding Whaley’s social media accounts and email. The city also received calls from very angry people.
A Dayton police spokesperson on Friday said there was general concern but no specific threats against the mayor.