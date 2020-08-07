CIRCLEVILLE — The Circleville Downtown Business Association has announced they won’t have a live Christmas parade nor Santa House this year due to COVID-19 concerns.
However, that might not mean the end of festivities as the DBA is looking for new and different ways to celebrate virtually in 2020.
“To keep everyone safe due to COVID-19, the DBA will not host a live Christmas parade nor the Santa house this year,” DBA President Sue Lumley, said in an email to DBA members. “That doesn’t mean that all of our downtown holiday events are canceled.”
Lumley said they were brainstorming some ideas including doing a virtual parade, tree lighting and decorating contests, a business window decorating contest, an ugly sweater contest and other events, posing the question “How can we get foot traffic in our stores during this holiday season?”
The DBA events join several other Pickaway County events in cancellations this year including the Ashville Fourth of July Festival, Commercial Point Karting Classic and The Circleville Pumpkin Show.