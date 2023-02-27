CIRCLEVILLE — The Circleville Downtown Business Alliance has disbanded and is now aligned with Uptown Circleville.
The DBA was created in the 1980s as a subcommittee of the Pickaway County Chamber of Commerce but operated independently. The DBA organized and sponsored many projects over the years including he chocolate walk, Christmas Light Project, Sidewalk Sale and co-sponsored events like the Halloween Fun Night and Christmas in Pumpkin Show Park.
“After much discussion, the DBA is disbanding and will join Uptown Circleville to align their work,” a letter to businesses signed by Jeff Rawlins,
Uptown board president, Krista Bower Executive Director of the Chamber and Sue Lumley promotions co-chair for Uptown and former DBA president, said. “Uptown Circleville was formed in 2018 with the desire to strengthen our city through beautification, promotion and economic growth. It’s mission is to make Uptown Circleville an attractive and vibrant community with diverse activities, stores and restaurants that inspire people to invest, work, live and play in the city of Circleville.”
Alongside Lumley, Jenny Rhoads who served as DBA treasurer will join Uptown and serve on Uptown Circleville’s Social Media Committee.
In the letter Uptown said the organization will continue to offer events to “drive business to our historic downtown,” shared there are no membership fees and will partner with the Pickaway County Chamber to provided additional opportunities and “showcase downtown merchants.”
“Many DBA members are also members of the Pickaway County Chamber of Commerce,” the letter concludes. “We appreciate your support and look forward to continuing to work with you to support your business. If you are not a member we’d be delighted to meet and discuss Chamber benefits with you.”
Uptown Circleville was formed as part of the Ohio Main Street Program that Circleville became an affiliate member of in 2018. Similar affiliate programs are in many other Ohio cities including Chillicothe and Greenfield in Ross County.