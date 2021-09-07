CIRCLEVILLE — It’s more than a name and logo change as the Circleville Downtown Business Alliance is working to support the businesses in downtown Circleville.
The organization, formerly called the Downtown Business Association, is undergoing a major rebranding in order to better support and advocate for the more than 50 businesses that have joined their organization.
Sue Lumley, DBA President, said they’re refocusing their events and efforts as in recent years, they’ve lost focus and put on events that haven’t had a direct benefit to the businesses.
“We’re doing more to support what our mission is, to support downtown businesses where there are other organizations that support the rest of Circleville and Pickaway County,” she said.
Becoming the Circleville Downtown Business Alliance was also a major change.
“We wanted to be a community-type thing,” she said. “Association is people that talk with one another; alliance is an organization that works together.”
Lumley said they’re also shifting the programming they’re offering to focus on more timely education topics such as social media marketing, accessibility, setting up an online storefront, website design and more.
“We had been doing a couple of events that didn’t really seem to benefit the downtown core, although they are very popular,” she said. “We’re moving away from that and coming back to that and providing more benefits for our membership to our businesses.”
Lumley said they’ve improved benefits to members offering social media promotions, email blasts, access to exclusive events and advertising and more.
“We want to let the businesses know the programs that are out there to help them, like how to create an online store,” she said. “There are some businesses that do not do that.
There are so many educational opportunities for businesses and we’re going to discover a way to make it easier for them to take advantage of. If there are only one or two people who operate the store, leaving isn’t possible and time is precious for them.”
Lumley said they’re going to begin meeting again, the last Thursday of each month. They meet the Thursday before Thanksgiving in November and don’t meet in December.
Lumley said the change came from looking at some of their major events that didn’t really follow the mission, like the Christmas Parade, as an example.
“I don’t know when the DBA took over that, but since I’ve been president, this is my eighth year, we’ve been doing it,” she said. “These sorts of events don’t directly benefit the businesses. But they are good community events for the kids and families to get out. So those kind of events we wanted to have someone take over for us.”
One such event that has undergone changes is the September Fair, formerly known as the Arts and Crafts Fair. Registration is now open for vendors, which is due Friday, Sept. 10. The event is on Sept. 18 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
“We decided to change it to the September Fair because it’s more inclusive,” she said. “We’re going to have an author alley, ArtsaRound is going to have a special artist outside and we’re going to have a young musician outside who will be singing.”
Lumley said since they’ve instituted the changes that membership has picked up, including a few renewals that had not yet been renewed and added a new community member.
“This has helped a lot,” she said.