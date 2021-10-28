CIRCLEVILLE — The Circleville Downtown Business Alliance (DBA) is getting into the season early this year as they’re looking to raise some money to replace the wreaths that adorn downtown light poles during the winter holiday season.
In a letter to area businesses, the DBA, formerly known as the Downtown Business Association, plans to replace the current wreaths due to their age and the amount of lights that are no longer working in order to create a more lively display.
“Downtown Circleville has long decorated for the holidays with a variety of wreaths and, more recently, the Christmas tree lightening at Pumpkin Show Park,” the letter states.
“However, in recent years, the wreaths we display on the street lamps have started to fall into disrepair and some lights don’t work as well as they used to.”
The DBA plans to replace the wreaths ahead of this winter so they may be displayed this year.
“[The DBA] plans to replace these wreaths with new light displays featuring shimmering snowflakes and wreaths, starting with the intersection of Court and Main for Christmas 2021,” the letter stated.
The DBA is accepting sponsorships and donations in a hope to raise between $1,500 and $2,000 to put toward the decorations for Court and Main Streets.
Jenny Rhoads, assistant administrator for the Pickaway County Visitors Bureau, said they’ve spoken with the city and the city is on board with the idea.
"The wreaths are about $500 apiece and there are 38 in total that need replaced," Rhoads said. "We're going to start with Main and Court Streets and do a little bit at a time."
Rhoads said she looked into repairing them, but they're beyond repair.
"The old ones are past refurbished ones; I can't even update them to LED lights," she said. "That was my first thought and I talked with pathways school who was going to repair them, but they're past that. We tried to repair them."