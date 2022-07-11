CIRCLEVILLE — The City of Circleville has hired it's newest safety director, Douglas DeBord.
DeBord is originally from Chillicothe, a 1989 graduate of Zane Trace High School and he has previous experience in law enforcement. He's attended Ohio University and Ohio State University.
DeBord became a police officer in 1993 in Columbus and then moved to the Ohio State Highway Patrol in 2001 where he retired in 2019. He's most recently been an investigator for the Ohio Attorney General's Office in the charitable law section.
"I've been in law enforcement my whole life and I love working for an agency that serves the community," DeBoard said of why he chose to take the job. "With the experiences I've had, this is an opportunity that presented itself and I look forward to helping the police department and the fire department the best they can be."
DeBord said he has some leadership and administrative experience, which is the biggest change from being what he called a "street cop" and his biggest challenges.
"The administrative things, instructions from the Mayor, City Council and all the administrative work are things I'm going to have to get use to on a grander scale, I believe," he said.
DeBord said he didn't have any big changes or 90-day plans.
"I look at this job as the police department and the fire department already have chiefs who run the departments so my job is going to get them what they need to run the departments the best that they can with the resources that we have for the citizens of Circleville," he said. "I'm here to make sure the things they need are provided to get the job done."
Debord said he lived in Circleville from 1995 to 2003 and just moved back to Circleville three years ago. He's familiar with the area and "been to a lot of Pumpkin Shows."
"I've been part of safety forces for big events so I'm familiar with what it takes to put the show on, keep people save and everything that goes into the safety aspects of it," he said.
DeBord takes over following the previous safety director Tomi Dorris, who resined June 1.