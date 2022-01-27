WILLIAMSPORT — Deercreek Dam Days is coming back for 2022.
Festival organizers announced earlier this month that the festival will return June 1 through June 4 to the village.
“We’re all pretty excited to be able to hold the festival this year," Ken Ward, Deercreek Dam Days Committee President, said. “Two years without it is just too long. We’ve decided, much like all other festivals in Ohio, to forge ahead.”
Ward said they don’t have a lot of details to share yet as they’ve just gotten started on planning.
“We are in the early planning stages right now; we’re not ready to make any announcements as to entertainment and what it might be,” he said.
“We’re still gathering possibilities and reconcile that with budgets. We’re getting things rolling.”
Ward did say that he expects the festival to be similar to 2019, which was the last time it was held.
“Not that our festival is perfect now, but what we do suits our situation and the village here in terms of size, of what we can do and location,” Ward said.
“We’re limited there, but we don’t anticipate this year’s festival looking a whole lot different than we did in 2019.”
Ward said he felt like having the festival return marks a turning point for the village.
“I think it will mark a return to normalcy here in the village, as close to normal as we can get,” he said.