CIRCLEVILLE — A lot goes into opening a business; from picking a location to getting proper permits and approvals, and for Del Taco, that process was no different.
The second Del Taco in Ohio opened in Circleville last week to much excitement and fanfare. The Herald spoke with Brandi Joseph, operating partner for the local franchisee, about what it takes to bring a business like this to the city.
Joseph said growth in the area is what led them ultimately to decide to build at the location.
“The Columbus metro area has continued to experience growth over the past decade, especially in suburban areas like Circleville,” she said. “There is a great mix of families, young professionals and consumers who are on-the-go and seeking convenient and delicious meal options like Del Taco. We found great success when we opened up our first Ohio location in Bellefontaine, and foresee great-continued success across the state. We are even opening a location in Whitehall this summer.”
Joseph said they have to plan for each location.
“There is a lot of thought and creative planning that goes into opening a Del Taco,” she said. “ From the location, to the design of the store, to the amazing frsh food that we offer. Our food comes from our restaurant’s working kitchen.”
Joseph said they hope that Circleville’s location will be as popular as their location in Bellfontaine.
“We want to serve the community with delicious and convenient food options, and create more job opportunities — from entry-level up to management,” she said.
Joseph said the community has been kind and welcoming to Del Taco so far.
“We are so excited to be here and we're so honored that Mayor Don McIIroy and the [Pickaway County] Chamber of Commerce celebrated us with a ribbon-cutting ceremony,” she said. “We are so grateful to have been welcomed in such a warm way.”
Joseph said it was important that they integrate into the community and do what they can to provide local support.
“Community is a huge priority for Del Taco at every location. We are actively getting to know our new community and identifying areas where we can support,” she said.