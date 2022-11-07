Delta Kappa Gamma Society Learns About Life After A Liver Transplant

Beta Rho Chapter of the Delta Kappa Gamma Society International recently heard a presentation from Rick Pond about his journey in receiving a liver transplant. Pictured are Rita Paintet, Beta Rho President, and Rick Pond, speaker.
The Beta Rho Chapter of the Delta Kappa Gamma Society International recently met for their November meeting at the Pickaway County District Library.
Speaker for the evening was Rick Pond of Grove City, husband of member Pat Pond, who spoke to the group about his journey in receiving a liver transplant. His talk was filled with stories, humor, and information on the process of receiving a transplant. He also talked about organ donation stating that one person who donates his organs can help up to eight people.
Pond encouraged members to become organ donors. Every two years, the Ohio State Organization of Delta Kappa Gamma chooses projects for the chapters to participate in. This year's project is getting the word out about organ donations.
The Delta Kappa Gamma Society International is an organization that promotes professional and personal growth of women educators. Membership is open to all women educators active or retired. Beta Rho meets once a month September to May and is an active group which does several community service projects throughout the year.
Group's next meeting is Tuesday, December 6 at the Circleville Presbyterian Church. For more information about the group, please contact Michele Walter's at mwalterscville@yahoo.com.
