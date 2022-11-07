Delta Kappa Gamma Society Learns About Life After A Liver Transplant

Beta Rho Chapter of the Delta Kappa Gamma Society International recently heard a presentation from Rick Pond about his journey in receiving a liver transplant. Pictured are Rita Paintet, Beta Rho President, and Rick Pond, speaker.

 Submitted photo

The Beta Rho Chapter of the Delta Kappa Gamma Society International recently met for their November meeting at the Pickaway County District Library.


