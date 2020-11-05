CIRCLEVILLE— Thousands of Pickaway County Voters took to the polls both ahead of, and on election day, casting 27,795 votes county wide.
This election was an unusual one, with an abnormally high amount of residents voting early and absentee, poll workers donning PPE, and copious amounts of hand sanitizer laden voters coming out to make their voice heard.
Matthew Nicklas, Pickaway County Board of Elections director, said that a high percentage of poll workers were new and the machines they used had only been previously used once. However, despite the challenges, he said the election process ran smoothly.
“I think everything went really well today,” he said. “There were expected long lines due to social distancing. There was extreme enthusiasm from the voters and everyone was excited to be out there, lined up to vote. Poll workers were able to start processing voters at 6:30 a.m.”
Among the changes included requests for voters to wear masks and social distance, food preparation gloves to prevent cross contamination of the equipment and sanitization of voting machines after each use. Some optional protective measures include the ability for poll workers to have a plastic gown and face shield in addition to a mask, and some locations had a sneeze shield. For those unable or uncomfortable entering the polling location, curbside service was also available upon request.
Voter Brian Johnson said things were a little different this time around, but it was important for him to make his vote count.
“It’s are pretty crazy I guess but everyone needs to come out and vote,” he said. “It’s a good thing that people are coming out and they’re seeing some numbers so far.”
Poll workers of various levels of experience shared their experiences too. Early in the day there were some longer lines, but those dwindled by mid-day before picking back up again later in the evening.
Shauna Gaines, a 10-year-veteran poll worker, said there were challenges due to COVID-19, and the precautions taken by poll workers and voters alike.
“A lot of people have early voted and that’s made a huge difference,” she said. “I don’t remember ever having that many people early vote before. It’s been different in that way and I don’t know what’s different this year but it’s crazy.”
Betsy Meacham was a first time poll worker for this election.
“I saw that there was a lot of need for it and I really wanted to get involved,” she said.
Nicklas said he thought the poll workers at all 26 locations did a “fantastic” job.
“It was an interesting and new experience for them,” he said. “Between 60 and 70 percent of our poll workers were new. We had only used these machines once before. We went from 20 percent new people in a regular election to 70 percent. It was a huge learning curve.”
Nicklas said the voters that turned out and there weren’t any major issues that poll workers or the public ran into. 76.56 percent of registered voters voted in this election with more than half of the votes coming early or absentee.
“The county did a great job coming out to support their candidates and the issues,” he said.