CIRCLEVILLE — One man has been arrested following foot search by local law enforcement after a reported burglary call.
According to the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office a 911 call came in just before 2 a.m. Wednesday morning in which a caller reported someone had kicked in their side door and was in their house at 16717 Main Street in Darbyville. While deputies were in route the called informed dispatch that the person left their house headed towards state Route 316.
Deputies responding to the scene were flagged down while looking for the person by a resident of a different house in Darbyville who said they were locked out of their house and items on their porch had been disturbed.
After the resident unlocked and opened the door deputies searched the structure and located Dane S. Riser, 35, of Darbyville hiding in a closet of the residence. After searching Riser, deputies found a pipe used to smoke methamphetamine on him and they allege he was under the influence when he was asses by Harrison Township EMS.
Riser was then transported to Pickaway County Jail where deputies say he admitted to ingesting 3 to 4 grams of methamphetamine before being arrested. He was then taken to OhioHealth Berger Hospital where he was medically cleared.
Riser was charged with two counts of burglary, both fourth degree felonies and one county of possession of drug paraphernalia, a fourth degree misdemeanor.
Reporting to the scene were Corporal Levi Freeman, Deputy James Brushart and Deputy Clark Kreager from the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office and Trooper Adrian Wilson from the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
Pickaway County Sheriff Robert Radcliff thanked the Ohio State Highway Patrol for their assistance and both the trooper and deputies for their “quick response on this very volatile situation.”