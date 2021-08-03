CIRCLEVILLE — A former Pickaway County Sheriff’s Deputy has been fired following a use of force complaint that has led to three charges in Circleville Municipal Court.
Ryan J. Howard was fired by Pickaway County Sheriff Matthew Hafey Monday afternoon following Howard's pre-disciplinary hearing, which he waved.
Hafey said he and all the deputies at the Pickaway County Sheriff's Office should be held to a high standard.
"We're not going to accept this and we want to be as transparent as possible to the public, which is why I felt it was important to do what I did," he said.
"We want to show that we police our own and if someone does something like this in the future, they'll be treated like anyone else and if it's a criminal act, they'll be charged and entitled to their due process, but if they're doing things like this, they don't belong at the Pickaway County Sheriff's Office."
Howard was charged with assault, a first-degree misdemeanor; falsification, a first-degree misdemeanor, and dereliction of duty, a second-degree misdemeanor.
According to the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office, the charges stem from a call that occurred on April 30. During which, the South Bloomfield Police Department initiated a traffic stop at 9:26 p.m. near Wendy’s on U.S. Route 23.
The suspect vehicle did not stop and led officers, including additional law enforcement officers from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Ashville Police Department and Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office, through South Bloomfield into Ashville and back before going off the road in a field near the former Renick’s Farm Market.
At 9:37 p.m., dispatchers were notified that one person was detained following the pursuit. Later, a use of force dispute was filed with the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office on the incident.
After reviewing the body and dash camera footage of the event that the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office received on May 4, Howard was immediately placed on administrative leave, pending the investigation.
In the dash cam video released by the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office, after the suspect leaves the vehicle, the suspect puts their hands up and is told to move toward officers on a hill.
The suspect then lies down and puts their hands on their back and a Sheriff’s Deputy begins to handcuff them. During that process, that deputy struck the suspect with his knee and punched him once before putting handcuffs on the suspect.