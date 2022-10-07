Derby Garden Club 'CAN'

Derby Garden Club members met recently at Becky Moehl’s lovely home and patio for their September meeting. Club’s next meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 10, at the home of Kathy Mink, Clark Lakes.

Becky Moehl recently welcomed Derby Garden Club members to her home and patio for their September meeting. After a delicious supper, prepared by Pam Chafin, Karen Walkup, Debbie Simpkins and Patty Estadt, Charlotte Fuchs offered devotions on Harvest Time.

