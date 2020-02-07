CIRCLEVILLE — One Pickaway County fifth grader will have their art featured on a billboard in April to celebrate Earth Day, thanks to an idea by the Ross, Pickaway, Highland and Fayette Solid Waste District.
The District is once again hosting its annual Earth Day billboard design contest. Students in grade five across the county have until Feb. 20 to submit their artwork to RPHF Solid Waste. One student from each of the four counties will have artwork featured in their county on a billboard in addition to a $25 gift card and a trophy.
Lauren Grooms, assistant director and education outreach specialist with the District, said they were pleased with the results for last year’s contest and wanted to bring it back.
“Pickaway County had several talented artists and it was tricky to choose a winner but we decided Joshua Zimmer deserved the billboard,” Grooms said of Pickaway County’s winner last year.
This billboard the district will advertise on has not yet been chosen but will be done after the winning design is chosen.
“We choose the location based off where the winning school is located. For example, last year we worked with Lamar to find the closest billboard to Walnut Elementary,” Grooms said. “In that case, we chose US 23 0.5 miles south of South Bloomfield based off of billboard availability and the high traffic.”
Grooms said the billboard contest has a dual purpose for the students and the public.
“Our job is to provide recycling access to residents in our counties but it is also important to educate children and adults,” Grooms commented. “Someone may not know that you can’t recycle plastic bags for example, but driving by and noticing a giant sign on their commute may encourage them to learn more about acceptable recyclables.”
Students have several guidelines to follow including making it related to reduce, reuse or recycling and/or litter prevention, not using any cartoon characters that are not of their own design and to only use markers, crayons or colored pencils.
“This year, we are looking for a drawing that can easily be read by drivers but also really grabs your attention,” Grooms added. “Topics should be related to any of the Three R’s (reduce, reuse, recycle) or litter prevention. Like a lot of solid waste districts, we struggle with illegal dumping and improper recycling habits. We are hoping a student can creatively give residents a message about the importance of proper recycling habits.”
The contest is also open to any home school students in addition to the regular school districts.
“I sent the flyer and drawing template to all fifth grade teachers, principles and curriculum directors,” she explained. “We also post it on Facebook and our website for home schooled students. Any fifth grade student in Ross, Pickaway, Highland or Fayette County can participate. One winner is picked from each county.”
Contact Grooms at lgrooms@pickaway.org to submit artwork or for more questions on the program.